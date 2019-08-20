Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that Chris Sale avoided Tommy John surgery, but is being shut down due to elbow inflammation.

The left-hander will be re-evaluated in six weeks, but until then, the Red Sox will have to adapt without their ace. In other words, there’s a good chance he doesn’t pitch again in 2019.

Sale hasn’t been at his best this season, posting a record of 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA. If he is in fact done for the year, that will be the lefty’s lowest win total and highest ERA of his career. However Sale is averaging 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings, which is the best in Major League Baseball.

