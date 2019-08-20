Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski really is living his best life post-retirement.

The former New England Patriots tight end has been busy since hanging up his cleats, from working out outdoors, sliming his teammates to reportedly buying a beautiful apartment in Miami.

Gronkowski is set to reveal his next “chapter” of his life Aug. 27, and even is rumored to be joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

So, yeah, things seem to be going great for the 30-year-old.

And now we’re getting an inside look from his workout this weekend after Gronkowski posted a few photos from the event to his Instagram.

Take a look:

Sure looks like he had a great time.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images