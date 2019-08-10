Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brett Gardner is known for occasionally being a hothead, but even on a night like Friday when he originally wasn’t, umpires appear to expect the worst from him.

During the New York Yankees’ eventual loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Gardner was shown the door by umpire Chris Segal. In the top of the fourth inning, Mike Tauchman took a strike, and Segal proceeded to turn and ejected somebody from the Yankee bench. After Aaron Boone came out to (quite justifiably) ask what was wrong, it was soon discovered that he was ringing up Gardner, who was sitting on the bench. The cameras show that Gardner never had shouted at the umpire, but he was jamming his bat against the ceiling of the dugout at one point.

You can watch the whole scene below.

So Mike Tauchman takes a strike…and Brett Gardner gets ejected? That's what happened, and if this game can get any crazier, you can watch it here: https://t.co/i6xvpsa0pF pic.twitter.com/V5VQ2SHOuj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 10, 2019

So what did Gardner have to say about it?

“I just — I don’t understand it,” Gardner told reporters, via ESPN. “Didn’t then. Still don’t. It’s not right.

“I didn’t even open my mouth, which is unusual for me,” Gardner later said. “He just wanted to assume, or wanted to take a guess, and he was wrong. And then he lied to me about it — which is a huge problem — and that’s what made me a little upset.”

His whole media availability is a must-watch, so you can view it here.

Brett Gardner was not quite as diplomatic as his skipper when asked about his fourth-inning ejection. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/RurPF2u5bw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 10, 2019

It’s unclear if Gardner will be suspended for his actions, but even if he is, it’s easy to see why he was so upset.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images