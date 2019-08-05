Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tom Brady plays another 20 NFL seasons, he probably still won’t have earned as much as Gisele Bundchen.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s career income still pales in comparison to that of his wife, according to estimates Action Network’s Darren Rovell shared Sunday via Twitter. The two-year contract extension Brady and the Patriots reportedly agreed to Sunday boosts the GOAT’s salary and net worth, but his NFL earnings are less than half of what his supermodel partner has taken home.

Tom Brady’s adjusted on-field career earnings including $23M in 2019: $235 million. Gisele Bundchen’s estimates career earnings, according to @forbes more than doubles that: $488 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 4, 2019

Brady’s on-field accomplishments certainly warrant higher annual pay than he has received for most of his tenure with the Patriots, but he has opted for team-friendly deals over the years. He presumably has accepted below-market salaries in order to free up salary-cap space for the team to sign or retain other talented players.

However, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott argued in February that Bundchen’s colossal earning power separates Brady from other NFL players in that he doesn’t need to maximize his income in order to best provide for his family.

Regardless of Brady’s reasoning, his unique situation is one most would love to experience.

