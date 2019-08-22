Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins don’t square off too often, making the teams’ Week 3 preseason matchup Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium all the more interesting.

Both squads are looking for win No. 2 of the NFL preseason after going 1-1 in their first two games of the summer, respectively. Nick Foles is expected to make his debut for Jacksonville while Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the game at quarterback for Miami.

So, which Florida-based team will emerge victorious?

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Jaguars-Dolphins game:

When: Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images