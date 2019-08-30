FOXBORO, MASS. — Jarrett Stidham was really impressive this season. Like, he has an actual shot of replacing Brian Hoyer as the backup quarterback of the New England Patriots.

However, despite the rookie’s obvious progression this summer, Stidham was critical of himself following his team’s loss to the New York Giants on Thursday. Yes, there was some Patriots-way speak in Stidham’s comments, but he did sound like a player who genuinely understands he has a long way to go before he’s ready for the big time.

“A lot of mistakes. Good learning, great learning,” Stidham said of his preseason performance. “I’ve been able to really sit back and watch the film with Josh (McDaniels) and the coaching staff and just figure out what I need to do to get better. That was my whole focus this preseason, was just to get better every single day and continue to grow from game to game.”

Of course, the Auburn product does have lot to improve on before he’s a starting-caliber NFL quarterback.

Stidham completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception. He also was sacked three times and carried the ball seven times for 50 yards. Taking the numbers out of it, Stidham looked shaky at times, partly because of an obvious lack of chemistry with New England’s top wideouts, but also because the offensive line got moved around in the 31-29, last-second loss at Gillette Stadium.

Overall, Stidham finished his first preseason having completed 61 of 90 passes for 731 yards to go along with four TDs and one pick.

Stidham got significant playing time in the Patriots’ first three preseason games, but played wire-to-wire Thursday night. The extended look gave the rookie signal-caller a heavy dose of something he won’t get much of again until next summer, barring disaster: in-game reps.

“It was good,” Stidham said of playing a full four quarters. “Just like the three other preseason games have been good, just to get reps and whether it’s coming in at the middle of the second quarter or the whole game. I was just very thankful to get reps and get better.

“That’s, again, what my whole focus was this preseason and I just tried to continue to get better.”

Again, the Patriots and their fans hope that Stidham won’t see meaningful football for a long time. But should he win the backup job, and should the situation present itself, Stidham will (attempt to) do his job, like any football player would.

“I think whatever decision is made, whatever my role is on this team, that’s what I’m going to do,” Stidham said. “Whatever it is, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I possibly can to do that and to help the team in whatever way I can, so that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

All in all, it’s hard to be anything other than impressed by what Stidham did this preseason. The fourth-round pick was accurate, productive and, perhaps most importantly, poised and in-command of the offense.

Yes, he has a lot to clean up in his game, and he knows it. But if Stidham takes over as Tom Brady’s backup after Saturday’s roster cuts, it will be because he earned it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images