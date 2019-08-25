Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon was back in uniform with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Gordon was in full pads with the rest of his teammates, indicating he’s being activated off of the non-football injury list. The veteran wide receiver was placed on NFI when he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

The Patriots also had two new players on the practice field, an offensive player wearing No. 39 and a defender wearing No. 96.

The following players weren’t spotted:

RB Damien Harris

WR Cameron Meredith

WR Maurice Harris

TE Lance Kendricks

TE Ben Watson

C David Andrews

OT Yodny Cajuste

DE Keionta Davis

LB Brandon King

LB Trent Harris

LB Shilique Calhoun

LB Derek Rivers

Damien Harris, Kendricks, Watson, Davis and King all suffered injuries Thursday in the Patriots’ preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. Maurice Harris, Trent Harris, Calhoun and Rivers all went into last week with injuries.

Meredith is on the physically unable to perform list. Cajuste is on NFI. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver N’Keal Harry appeared limited in Sunday’s session.

