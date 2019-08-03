Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Forget the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes now has his own cereal.

Yup, you heard that right.

The cereal, known as “Mahomes Magic Touch,” hit grocery store shelves in the Kansas City area earlier this week. While Mahomes has yet to try it, he’s thrilled by what the Hy-Vee supermarket chain, which is responsible for creating the concoction, was able to accomplish.

“I’m excited for everything that it’s kind of doing,” he said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “It’s helping out my foundation, and now the fans are going out and buying it, so I appreciate all of them.”

He even had some input as to how the new cereal, which is similar to Frosted Flakes, would taste.

“They did it, and it’s a little bit healthier, less sugar,” he said. “I’m excited that it’s that too so I’ll be able to eat it a little bit here during the season.”

Time is running out for Mahomes to grab himself a box, however. The cereal is selling fast, with an unopened unit going for around $30 on eBay.

But this is an accomplishment he doesn’t want to forget, promising to keep a box “forever.”

“Whenever you’re a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it’s a tremendous honor and I’m excited to be able to have my own,” Mahomes said.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images