Kemba Walker is under a lot of pressure in his first season with the Boston Celtics.

You’d never know it based on his calm, cool and collected demeanor.

Not only did the All-Star point guard just sign a four-year, $141 million max contract with Boston. He also faces the unenviable task of replacing Kyrie Irving, who despite his polarizing nature is one of the most talented players in the NBA. If things go south for the Celtics in 2019-20, much of the blame likely will fall on Walker’s shoulders.

But Walker doesn’t seem too worried about the outside noise surrounding his arrival in Boston. He’s instead more focused on getting to know his new Celtics teammates, including Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — all of whom are with Walker at Team USA training camp in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

“I wouldn’t say that. Not really. I’m just going to be myself,” Walker told reporters Monday when asked whether he plans to prioritize leadership in his first season with the C’s. “I just want to jell with those guys as best as I can. Kind of get things going, as fast as we can so we can get off to a fast start.

“I think with it being four of us (Celtics) here now, any opportunity to play with each other, learn with each other, kind of learn each other’s tendencies. Well, me. I keep saying ‘we.’ Those guys have been playing with each other. But me, being with those guys, it’s pretty cool.”

Walker’s leadership has been lauded throughout his career, both at the University of Connecticut, where he won a national championship, and with the Charlotte Hornets, where he evolved into a franchise cornerstone after being selected ninth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He’ll certainly be relied on heavily in that department with the Celtics, especially after Irving’s questionable leadership over the course of two seasons with Boston. And it doesn’t appear Walker will be easily fazed.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images