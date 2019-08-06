Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to win their second game in a row Tuesday night when they host the Kansas City Royals in the middle game of their three-game set.

Boston snapped its disastrous eight-game losing streak with a victory in Monday night’s series opener. They’ll turn to right-hander Andrew Cashner in Game 2, while the Royals will counter with righty Jakob Junis.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts will sit and be replaced by Brock Holt, who will bat fifth in a new-look starting nine. Andrew Benintendi will bat cleanup, while first baseman Mitch Moreland will hit seventh.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Cashner.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-55)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Andrew Cashner, RHP (10-6, 4.44 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (40-74)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Alex Gordon, LF

Hunter Dozier, RF

Jorge Soler, DH

Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

Bubba Starling, CF

Meibrys Viloria, C

Nicky Lopez, SS

Jakob Junis, RHP (6-10, 5.03 ERA)

