Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team fell to Australia on Saturday but bounced back to defeat Canada on Monday in the final exhibition game before FIBA World Cup play begins.

Despite the disappointing loss, which was Team USA’s first ever to Australia, Walker said after Monday’s win that it served as a “humbling” wake up call for the group ahead of World Cup play.

“No question. It was very humbling,” Walker said, per USA Basketball. “I think it just gave us a whole new perspective. Like I said, I thought against Australia we kind of let up, and we didn’t do the things that we did in the first game against Australia in the second game. Wake up call for us. Great wake up call. Hopefully, we can continue to grow. That’s the main goal for us, to continue to grow as a team, and tonight was great.”

Walker was named one of four team captains last week alongside Boston Celtics teammate Marcus Smart and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The point guard scored 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting in Team USA’s 84-68 win over Canada on Monday. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown led all U.S. scorers with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images