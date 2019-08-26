Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Maurice Harris and defensive end Keionta Davis are back on the Patriots — for now.

Both players were waived with injury designations Sunday. They cleared waivers Monday, meaning they reverted to the Patriots’ injured reserve list. If either player is expected to be healthy enough to play again during the 2019 season, then it’s likely the Patriots will release them with injury settlements at some point this summer or early in the season.

The Patriots also waived running back Robert Martin after signing him Sunday. It was a short stay for the former Rutgers and New York Giants running back. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Patriots sign another running back before Thursday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants. Otherwise, rookie Nick Brossette might be expected to play every snap with Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, James White and Damien Harris expected to sit out. Perhaps the Patriots could give carries to special-teamer Brandon Bolden, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images