If you think Tom Brady is on the downswing, Kyle Van Noy can’t relate to you.

Chatter suggesting Brady’s decline continues to grow as the New England Patriots quarterback climbs in age. It was a hot topic of conversation throughout the 2018 NFL season, which saw Brady post regular-season numbers beneath his elite standards. But sure enough, the campaign concluded with yet another Lombardi Trophy for the star signal-caller.

Kyle Van Noy understands the discourse comes with the territory, but he seems to believe the TB12 doubters should have learned by now.

“Any time you get older there’s negativity, but I just don’t get it.” Van Noy said during the “Top 100 Players of 2019” finale. “People say he’s fallen off. It’s just like, what are you watching? He hasn’t had the craziest numbers, but he’s still playing at a high level. Just really a competitor. In the (2018 Week 6) Chiefs game, he broke off a tackle and rushed in the endzone. It just shows his fire, his desire to win and will do anything. Even when you don’t think he can run, he’s still got it.”

Brady, who turns 42 on Saturday, will look to prove his detractors wrong once again in 2019. The future Hall of Famer might not put up eye-popping stats on a week-by-week basis, but there’s no reason to believe his 20th season won’t produce a seventh Super Bowl title in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images