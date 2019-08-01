Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A few sports pundits will tell you Tom Brady is over the hill.

His NFL peers, however, still believe the New England Patriots quarterback is a top-10 player in the league.

NFL Network wrapped up the ‘Top 100 Players of 2019’ on Wednesday, with Brady coming in at No. 6.

Fellow signal-callers Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees landed at Nos. 4 and 2, respectively, while Aaron Donald grabbed the top overall spot. Khalil Mack (3) and Todd Gurley (5) were the only other players ranked higher than Brady.

This marked the first year since the program’s inception in 2011 that Brady was listed outside of the top five. The six-time Super Bowl champion also owns the record for the most No. 1 billings, as he’s garnered the honor in three of the series’ nine seasons to date.

Three other Patriots joined Brady on this year’s list. Stephon Gilmore was the highest-ranked cornerback at No. 22, while Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman were pegged at Nos. 89 and 90, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images