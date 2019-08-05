Tom Brady is aging like fine wine, and Max Kellerman thinks the New England Patriots quarterback can thank the NFL to some extent.

The league has tweaked its rules in recent years to protect quarterbacks more than ever before. This development has coincided with several high-profile signal-callers performing at an elite level well into their 30s — or 40s, in Brady’s case — and Kellerman believes this trend likely will continue.

“I’ve got two words for you why this will be a trend and why the ‘cliff’ is not as obvious to everyone else: Breeland Speaks,” Kellerman said. “Remember Breeland Speaks? That’s the Chiefs linebacker who let Brady (score a touchdown), who had his hands on Brady, by the way. With the game on the line. It was late in the game. Actually a score did decide that game. Essentially game on the line in a game like that — AFC supremacy during the regular season — hands on Brady, lets go, ‘No, go ahead.’ Brady walked into the end zone and scored a touchdown. Since when does a linebacker allow a quarterback just to waltz into the end zone?

“The rules changes, especially the roughing-the-passer penalty calls, which were completely changed last year, that’s when it really like hit a new level — like if you breathe on the quarterback, if you look at the quarterback wrong, it’s going to be a problem … it’s allowed Brady — who just now turned 42; he hasn’t played at 42 yet — to have an age-41 season that was, other than Warren Moon’s — Warren Moon and him had the best age-41 seasons of all time. Why will it be different for Drew Brees? Or for that matter, Ben Roethlisberger or Philip Rivers or the late 30s quarterbacks? Philip Rivers is in the MVP conversation. Drew Brees is a perennial MVP candidate. Ben Roethlisberger is still really good. In the next couple of years, they’ll be Brady’s age. If you can’t tackle the quarterback, why not?”

Brady, of course, turned 42 on Saturday. He’s set to enter his 20th NFL season. Other than 2008, when he missed the remainder of the campaign after tearing his ACL in Week 1, Brady has been the model of durability. And he’s not alone among aging quarterbacks, which Kellerman pointed out last week in explaining how Brady is setting a new “trend” across the league.

The Patriots QB has said before he hopes to play until he’s 45, which looks even more likely in light of his reported two-year contract extension with New England over the weekend. It’d be unwise to bet against him, all things considered.

