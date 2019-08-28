The Kansas City Royals soon may be under new ownership.
Owner David Glass reportedly is discussing the sale of the team with local businessman John Sherman, who currently is a minority owner and vice chairman of the Cleveland Indians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Sherman reportedly would divest should a deal be struck.
The Royals could be sold for $1 billion or more, per Passan.
Glass has owned the Royals since 2000 when he bought the team for $96 million, per Passan. He turns 84 on Sept. 2. His 60-year-old son, Dan, is in his 20th season as the team’s president.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images