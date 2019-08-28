Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Royals soon may be under new ownership.

Owner David Glass reportedly is discussing the sale of the team with local businessman John Sherman, who currently is a minority owner and vice chairman of the Cleveland Indians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Sherman reportedly would divest should a deal be struck.

The Royals could be sold for $1 billion or more, per Passan.

The potential sale of the Royals, which was first reported by The Athletic, would end David Glass’ nearly 20-year ownership of the franchise. He bought the team for $96 million in 2000 and would get more than 10 times that if the deal is finalized. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2019

Glass has owned the Royals since 2000 when he bought the team for $96 million, per Passan. He turns 84 on Sept. 2. His 60-year-old son, Dan, is in his 20th season as the team’s president.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images