Mark Cuban is one of the most outspoken owners in the NBA.

That said, he says he doesn’t mind the recent surge in players fighting for their rights and voicing their thoughts and opinions on social matters.

The Mavericks owner recently opened up about the “player empowerment era” with CBS Sports’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain, where he explained his support for the movement.

“Unlike every other professional sports league, we’re a talent-driven league … We get the benefits of that. Our guys have the biggest social media following, our guys have the biggest social impact when there’s issues around the country, around the world. Guys have made the effort to develop those followings, and to build themselves as brands, and the NBA is the only professional sport that has really benefited from that, and the trade-off from that is the talent has more power, and in reality that’s just real world … I don’t have a problem with it.”

Wow.

We’re not saying we’re entirely surprised to hear his coming from Cuban’s mouth, but it certainly is good to have a man of his stature on the players’ side.

