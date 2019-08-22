Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romeo Langford shouldn’t feel shame over his longshot status to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. After all, almost everyone not named Zion Williamson is in the same boat.

FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Boston Celtics rookie guard +5000 odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award Thursday. Langford, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has the 10th best ROY odds in his class, but his are a great distance behind those of Williamson, whom the New Orleans Pelicans picked No. 1 overall, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, the Nos. 2 and 3 selections.

A thumb injury hampered Langford during his lone season at Indiana, which might explain why he fell to No. 14 and his ROY odds aren’t great. He said earlier this month the injury has “basically healed,” sparking optimism among Celtics fans.

Nevertheless, Williamson is one of the most highly touted rookies in years, and most NBA observers expect him to begin fulfilling his vast potential out of the gate.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images