Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It looks as if U.S. men’s national basketball team will be getting back some reinforcement before the 2019 FIBA World Cup begins.

Marcus Smart, who’s been sidelined with a calf injury, has been medically cleared “to make a full return to the court,” according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

As they prepare to leave the country today, Team USA gets one roster boost to counter the unexpected departure of De'Aaron Fox: Marcus Smart, I'm told, has been cleared to make a full return to the court from the calf injury that has sidelined him for the past week-plus — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 17, 2019

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich provided an update on the Boston Celtics guard Wednesday, noting he “probably” would be day-to-day. There initially was no timetable for Smart’s return.

Smart was one of four Celtics named to Team USA’s 17-man roster, which will be cut to 12 by Aug. 29. The feisty guard certainly will provide a boost to the team after of what he called an “embarrassing” scrimmage loss.

The FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 31 in China.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images