Vince Carter will have the chance embark on a much-deserved retirement tour.

The free-agent forward has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing NBA sources.

Carter, 42, will return to Atlanta for his 22nd, and almost certainly final, NBA season. Should he earn a roster spot, as expected, he’ll set some longevity records: most NBA seasons played and the first player to appear in an NBA game in four different decades.

Carter played for the Hawks last season and averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds and 17.5 minutes over 76 games.

He rejected retirement in April and said he’d like to play another season for the Hawks, but questions over his NBA future arose last month when no team signed him in early in the free-agency period.

After a few weeks of waiting, Atlanta finally granted Carter’s wish.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images