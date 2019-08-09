Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Put simply, the state of Tom Brady’s contract has led to rampant speculation.

Following this season, the New England Patriots quarterback technically could become an unrestricted free agent, even though he just signed a new deal. His contract reportedly includes void years, so upon completion of the current league year, the remaining two seasons on his contract become void.

Many have wondered if there’s even a remote possibility Brady takes offers from, or even (gasp) signs with another team. While the mere thought of that likely is a tough pill for Patriots fans to swallow, it appears there shouldn’t be much concern at this juncture.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shared some insight into the relationship between Brady and the Patriots with regards to the 42-year-old’s future negotiations.

So while Tom Brady could certainly become a free agent in March, again, I was told this week the two sides were willing to be flexible about the future of his deal. They could also reach new terms before the contract voids to avoid a free agency scenario and spread out the dead $ — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 9, 2019

It seems unfathomable that the Patriots would let Brady ever hit the open market, but you can never be sure so long as Bill Belichick is the one in charge of roster moves. Even still, Brady finishing his career anywhere other than Foxboro seems like a longshot.

