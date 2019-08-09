Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady over last weekend got his new deal with the New England Patriots done, but by now you know it doesn’t come with much long-term security.

Following the conclusion of the upcoming season, the remaining years on Brady’s new deal will void, technically making him a free agent. Nevertheless, he gets a nice (and very much deserved) pay bump for the 2019 season, even if his base salary technically is lower than last season.

So what is there to know about the 42-year-old’s new deal? The Athletic’s Nick Underhill shared a full breakdown.

Here’s how Tom Brady’s contract breaks down:

Base: $1.75 million (fully guaranteed)

Signing bonus prorated: $6.75M

Renegotiated signing bonuses: $7M and $5M

Roster bonus: $62.5K per game active

Cap number: $21.5M 2020 and 2021 automatically void on last day of 2019 leage year. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 9, 2019

Given what Brady brings to the Patriots, this deal still is a relative bargain. They’ll have to hit the negotiating table again soon, but for now Brady can just focus on football.

