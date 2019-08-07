Finding a sure-handed, capable starting quarterback can be one of the toughest tasks in the NFL. Luckily for the New England Patriots, it’s an issue they haven’t had to worry about over the past two decades.

Tom Brady has been a steady force in New England since taking the reins as the franchise’s starting signal-caller back in 2001. Brady and the Patriots reportedly have endured some minor bumps in the road over the course of their lengthy relationship, but it’s otherwise been smooth sailing throughout New England’s dynastic run.

Brady’s commitment to the franchise couldn’t be more evident. He’s never been interested in testing free agency and he’s routinely taken discounts for the betterment of the whole team. But while his selflessness has served Brady well for the most part, Nick Wright believes the Patriots now are using it against him.

“New England manipulating Brady’s loyalty, manipulating the fact that they know Brady wants to stay a Patriot and daring Tom Brady to go see what the market would be in a year because a year from now he will not be under contract and they can’t franchise tag him,” Wright said Wednesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are behind him. That would be a terrifying situation for any organization, but New England knows their quarterback who’s always taken the discount, who’s always done the right thing probably won’t hold their feet to the fire. So, they’re going to make him sing for his supper this year.”

“I hope Tom Brady does go and see what the marketplace looks like. This is the greatest QB in NFL history and they won’t give him the dignity of a one year actual contract extension.”@getnickwright on New England manipulating Tom Brady’s loyalty pic.twitter.com/Un3dngRRWY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 7, 2019

And as tough and unlikely as it may be, Wright hopes Brady sticks it to the Patriots.

“On Brady’s behalf, I’m outraged. I hope Brady calls their bluff,” Wright said. “I hope Brady does go and see what the marketplace looks like. This is the greatest quarterback in NFL history and they won’t give him the dignity of a one-year actual contract extension. Brady’s not pleased with it. He dropped the ‘it is what it is’ and he put his damn house for sale to let you know he’s really not pleased with it. (Bill) Belichick can do this to Lawyer Milloy and Troy Brown and Ty Law and Richard Seymour. You don’t do this to Tom Brady, and yet he’s doing this to Tom Brady. Man, I hope in year 21 Tom Brady is going for Super Bowl seven with some other team and Bill Belichick’s trying to win his Super Bowl seven with Teddy Bridgewater. I don’t think that’s gonna happen, but that’s only because of the grace and goodwill of Thomas Edward Brady. So, New England folks, I’ve got your guy’s back today, just not the mad scientist Belichick’s back.”

In any other situation, not extending a quarterback fresh off a Super Bowl title might be viewed as a slap in the face. But Brady and the Patriots, as the six-time champion himself puts it, are embarking on “unchartered territory.” Even if Brady has shown no signs of decline, tacking on real years to a 42-year-old’s deal would be a risky roll of the dice.

It’s clear the Patriots now are operating under a “wait and see” approach with Brady. Should the future Hall of Famer defy the odds once again the upcoming campaign, New England likely will have no issue finding a way to bring him back.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images