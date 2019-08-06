Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball “Players Weekend” almost is here, which means some of the best (and worst) nicknames in sports are back.

The Boston Red Sox shared their nicknames Tuesday, and the results are somewhat hit-or-miss.

Take a look:

For those who don’t know each player’s number, this tweet should help:

Red Sox Players’ Weekend nicknames: pic.twitter.com/wRcajbpODW — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 6, 2019

If you ask us, Nathan “Nitro” Eovaldi is the best, followed by Sam “Dr. Chill” Travis. Chris “The Conductor” Sale isn’t half bad, either.

As for Michael Chavis, he’s doing all he can to change his nickname from “Chief.”

Players Weekend will start Friday, Aug. 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images