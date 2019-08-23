Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of sports’ premier power couples is going to tie the knot.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and downhill skiing legend Lindsey Vonn are engaged, according to People.

They’ve been dating for a little more than a year, and you had to know things were really getting serious when the duo took the ever-important relationship step of “appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated together.” SI dubbed Vonn and Subban “the perfect match” last summer when they were featured in the magazine’s “Fashionable 50” issue.

The news comes a day after Subban’s most recent triumphant return to Montreal. The former Canadiens star was in the city to celebrate ongoing fundraising efforts for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Subban pledged to donate $10 million to the hospital and has already raised $4 million of that, according to Global News in Canada.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images