Rob Gronkowski and his brothers intend to use their football experience to help the United States improve its fitness.

The former New England Patriots tight end and Gronk Nation announced Thursday the launch of “Stadium Blitz,” an obstacle-race series inspired by high-level, football-training drills. “Stadium Blitz” participants can test themselves individually or as teams, earning points by completing a series of challenges, “such as bear crawling up stadium steps, leaping over hurdle walls, navigating agility nets climbing up a 20-foot net, swinging from rings and throwing a football through five targets,” according to The Wrap’s Debbie Emery.

“Stadium Blitz” events will take place inside famous stadiums, beginning Oct. 12 in Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field and Oct. 26 in Tampa Bay, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium. Gronk Nation will announce future venues and dates soon.

We are excited to announce that @gronk and @gronknation will be taking on the field with us! Head to the link in our bio to register now! #BlitzBuffalo October 12th #BlitzTampa October 26th pic.twitter.com/wZBt0U7CJI — StadiumBlitz (@StadiumBlitz) August 22, 2019

Who’s up for the challenge?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images