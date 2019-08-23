Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UFC returns to Boston on Oct. 18 as Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes face off in the octagon at TD Garden in a key light heavyweight showdown.

After losing four of his last five fights, Weidman is moving up a weight class and will make his debut at 205 pounds. Meanwhile, Reyes will try to stay undefeated in his MMA career and potentially set himself up for a title shot against Jon Jones.

The two fighters came to the NESN studio on Thursday and spoke with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt about their biggest fears, the city of Boston, Tom Brady and the challenges preparing for their upcoming fight against each other.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via NESN