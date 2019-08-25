Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are mercifully through three-quarters of their preseason action, which means roster cuts are right around the corner.

The Patriots must trim their team from 90 players down to 53 by Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. They got started early when they cut punter Ryan Allen last week.

Here’s our latest look at a potential initial 53-man roster for the Patriots:

QUARTERBACK (2)

Tom Brady

Jarrett Stidham

— No one knows the true meaning behind Stidham receiving second-team reps Thursday night over Brian Hoyer. But there’s a lot of logic in keeping just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Stidham has been very impressive this preseason, and there’s more value in keeping a player at another position over a third QB. Perhaps the Patriots could trade Brian Hoyer to the Indianapolis Colts?

RUNNING BACK (5)

Brandon Bolden

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Sony Michel

James White

— The Patriots are keeping all five of these running backs, and it makes sense. They had to convert wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to running back last season to fill the void when Michel and Burkhead went down with injuries. They don’t have that option this year. So, they’ll keep an extra body for insurance purposes.

FULLBACK (1)

James Develin

— The most Patriots move of all time would be keeping a second fullback on the roster in Andrew Beck. The undrafted rookie hasn’t flashed much in training camp and the preseason, however.

German-born Jakob Johnson will be exempt on the practice squad this season after coming over from the international gateway program. He’s shown potential.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7)

Phillip Dorsett

Julian Edelman

Josh Gordon

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Matthew Slater

Demaryius Thomas

PUP: Cameron Meredith

— If the Patriots can free up a 53rd roster spot, then they could put Maurice Harris on injured reserve to stash him until Week 9. Harris would have to be on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster for a day, however.

Cutting Braxton Berrios wasn’t too difficult of a decision. We’d consider keeping Gunner Olszewski over Berrios for the undrafted free agent’s punt and kick returning skills.

TIGHT ENDS (2)

Ryan Izzo

Matt LaCosse

Suspended: Lance Kendricks, Ben Watson

The Patriots will have an extra week to decide what to do with Kendricks, who was suspended one game Saturday. Watson is suspended four games.

Izzo is a strong blocker and OK receiver. LaCosse is decent at blocking and receiving. This isn’t a position of strength.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Hjalte Froholdt

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Joe Thuney

Isaiah Wynn

NFI: Yodny Cajuste

— Here’s our thought: The Patriots can probably one of Dan Skipper or Cole Croston onto their practice squad to serve as their break-glass-in-case-of-emergency swing tackle. If both players get claimed, then honestly, another better player will also probably get waived Aug. 31 that the Patriots could then claim. There’s not a lot of risk in trying to slip Skipper and Croston through waivers.

If an offensive tackle gets hurt in-game, then Joe Thuney could fill in at left tackle, and Ted Karras can play guard.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Michael Bennett

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Lawrence Guy

Mike Pennel

Danny Shelton

— This basically came down to Pennel vs. Deatrich Wise. Pennel hasn’t been great this summer, but he has an obvious role as a nose tackle in the Patriots’ base 3-4 defense. We’re not really sure how Wise would be used in the Patriots’ updated defense. Players like Bennett, Butler, Cowart, Guy and some of the guys listed below just fit better.

LINEBACKERS (9)

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Shilique Calhoun

Jamie Collins

Dont’a Hightower

Calvin Munson

Elandon Roberts

John Simon

Kyle Van Noy

Chase Winovich

— Among injured pass rushers, we’re going with Calhoun over Rivers. Rivers’ injury seemed more severe in Week 2, and Calhoun had a better summer up to that point.

Brandon King’s reported season-ending injury frees up room for Munson. It makes sense to keep more linebackers than defensive linemen this season. The Patriots likely will play mostly in 3-4, 3-3, 2-4 or 1-3 alignments this season. You need more linebackers than defensive linemen for those sets.

We could see the Patriots initially cutting Munson to slip someone like Harris onto injured reserve. The Patriots then could bring him back if he clears waivers.

CORNERBACKS (6)

Keion Crossen

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

— Keeping 2018 second-round pick Duke Dawson would require the Patriots to roster seven cornerbacks, which we can’t see happening. So, we’re going with Crossen, the better special-teams player, over Dawson. It’s a tough choice. The Patriots liked Crossen enough to keep him on the roster all of last season. Dawson never even played in a game.

SAFETIES (5)

Terrence Brooks

Patrick Chung

Nate Ebner

Duron Harmon

Devin McCourty

— If Chung is suspended, it likely wouldn’t happen until next season. We wouldn’t take the risk by keeping less than five safeties, however.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Jake Bailey

Joe Cardona

Stephen Gostkowski

— Bailey beat out Ryan Allen. That was the only question mark in this group.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images