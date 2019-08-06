Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Patrick Chung was back on the practice field Tuesday morning for the New England Patriots’ second joint session with the Detroit Lions.

Chung sat out the first Lions practice on Monday — not a major surprise considering he’d been practicing in a red non-contact jersey since the start of training camp as he recovers from offseason forearm and shoulder surgeries.

The veteran safety wasn’t present at the start of practice but arrived shortly after warmups, jumping into positional drills while sporting his red No. 23 shirt.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas and running back Rex Burkhead were present at practice but not participating.

Edelman (non-football injury list, thumb) and Thomas (physically unable to perform list, Achilles) have yet to take the field in training camp. Burkhead had been limited since suffering an undisclosed injury last week.

Safety Nate Ebner, receiver Cameron Meredith, tight end Lance Kendricks, cornerback Ken Webster and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste were absent. All five remained in New England and are not expected to participate in any team activities this week.

The Patriots and Lions have one more joint practice scheduled for Wednesday morning ahead of their preseason opener Thursday night at Ford Field.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images