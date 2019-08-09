Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DETROIT — The New England Patriots are rolling in their first preseason game of the summer, but they’ve been bit with the injury bug twice already.

Tight end Matt LaCosse left early for the locker room before halftime with an apparent injury. He limped off the field and was tended to by trainers on the bench before walking slowly to the locker room.

Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry also left the game with an apparent injury. Harry was looked at in a blue pop-up tent and hasn’t returned to the game.

LaCosse caught two passes for 37 yards before suffering the apparent injury. He also was flagged for holding.

We’ll keep this story updated if LaCosse returns to the game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images