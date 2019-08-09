Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DETROIT — Maybe the New England Patriots aren’t in such bad shape at wide receiver, after all.

The Patriots’ second, third and fourth possessions all ended with touchdowns thanks to new receivers Maurice Harris and rookie Jakobi Meyers.

Harris made a one-armed grab after appearing to be held at the top of his route.

Meyers followed that up by reaching up for a touchdown catch in traffic on a throw from Brian Hoyer.

Meyers then caught a second touchdown on a pass from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots’ ensuing drive.

Meyers and Harris both have been training camp standouts for the Patriots.

First-round pick N’Keal Harry also made two impressive catches before departing the game with an apparent injury.

