It was only a matter of time before the New England Patriots’ airplane got a new look.

The plane, dubbed AirKraft, is renowned for many reasons, among them its tail. Since the plane’s debut, it has featured the corresponding number of Lombardi trophies the Pats have claimed on the tail.

Well, with the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII back in February, there was a need to update the paint job. And it appears the Patriots didn’t just paint a sixth trophy on the tail, but they also added “6X Champions” on the body of the aircraft, as well.

(You can view a photo of the plane here)

Looks good, but one can’t help but wonder what they’ll do if they win a seventh Super Bowl, because that tail is beginning to look a little crammed.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images