The New England Patriots might be total grumps when dealing with the media, but when it comes to social media, they’re actually kinda funny.

In fact, when it comes to the latest Twitter trend, everybody else is looking up at the Patriots.

In case you missed it, “Old Town Road” mastermind Lil Nas X and remix collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus won “Song of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. While accepting the award, Lil Nas X busted out a huge scroll in a moment that since has been turned into meme.

That brings us to this gem from the Patriots:

Honestly, the scroll might need to be a little bit longer for that.

