Tom Brady supposedly doesn’t get the star treatment by those within the walls of Gillette Stadium on a daily basis, and that floors at least one Hall of Famer.

Ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised plenty when he indicated the quarterback is treated like, well, just about everyone else. And FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharp is among those shocked by such a notion, saying if he were Brady he’d be “upset” about it.

“This is baffling to me. Am I surprised? I’m very surprised. Is Tom OK with it? I don’t believe he’s OK with it, but I believe he’s accepted it, because it comes along with winning.,” Sharpe said. “I would be upset. I (accomplished) all this at my job, but I can’t even get a personal parking spot at the job? I don’t get anything? What benefit do I get?”

"Once it's all said and done, Gronk will be the 2nd-greatest Patriot player ever drafted. So to hear him say that, it's baffling to me." @ShannonSharpe on Gronk saying "not even Brady" gets superstar treatment in Pats organization pic.twitter.com/aSJrsbYsvP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 27, 2019

Of course, this concept does seem a little bizarre, but on the flip side it is essentially what has made the Patriots so successful over the years: No one player is regarded as more important than the others.

So shocking as it may be, it seems to just be the nature of the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images