The Boston Red Sox’s “horrible week” won’t deny them a chance to make history.

If the Red Sox hit a home run Tuesday night at Fenway Park, they’ll set a new team record for the longest home run streak at their beloved stadium, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

“The Red Sox have homered in each of their last 17 games at Fenway Park,” Long wrote in a press release. ” … According to Elias, that is tied for the Sox’ longest streak in the venue’s history (also 17 straight from Aug. 18 through Sept. 16, 1969).

Boston currently is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, which has knocked it to 14 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East standings and seven behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place.

Four of those defeats came at Fenway Park, but the Red Sox still managed to hit home runs in each game.

Perhaps Monday’s contest will double as a losing streak-ending and record-setting occasion at Fenway Park.

