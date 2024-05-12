Connor Wong’s emergence ranks among the positive developments for the Boston Red Sox to this point in the 2024 season.

His bat remains consistent entering the middle of May, hitting .360 with a .966 OPS for the Red Sox. Wong’s offensive production became a plus to start the year, though his defense held room for a step forward.

Entering play on Sunday, Wong had thrown out just 1-of-15 potential base-stealers in 2024, just a 7% clip. Against a Washington Nationals team that likes to run on Sunday, Wong showed off his arm on multiple occasions.

CJ Abrams reached base to start the game and decided to test the Red Sox catcher. Abrams was ruled safe on the field before the call was overturned. Fast forward to the ninth inning where Boston needed a boost to hold on for a one-run win. This time, Wong delivered another strike to second to catch Jacob Young to close out the victory and a series win for Boston.

Boston’s catching future is on the way with prospect Kyle Teel finding his potential in Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs. For now, Wong showed the Red Sox again that he is more than capable of sparking an impact at his position for the Red Sox on both sides of the ball.