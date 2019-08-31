Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rosters expand Sunday across baseball, and while the Boston Red Sox will be getting minor league reinforcements, they’re also hoping some big league mainstays can contribute before the campaign concludes.

On one hand, David Price is set to return this weekend and start Sunday. However, they’re still without Chris Sale, Michael Chavis and Heath Hembree.

Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that there’s a chance Sale returns before the end of the season, which would give Boston a huge boost. He also held out hope that Hembree pitches again this year, saying “there’s still a chance” the reliever comes back, per The Boston Globe. The 30-year-old, who has resumed playing catch, has been on and off the injured list the last couple months, most recently as a result of a PRP injection earlier this month.

Chavis currently is rehabbing with Triple-A Pawtucket, but after clubbing a pair of homers in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday, he was scratched from the nightcap due to soreness in his right side. His trip to the IL was the result of a shoulder injury he suffered making a diving catch on August 6.

The Red Sox will meet the Los Angeles Angels at 9:07 p.m. ET on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set.

