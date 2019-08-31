There are some I’s to dot and T’s still to cross, but it appears Jadeveon Clowney is heading to the Pacific Northwest.
For a while now, the Seattle Seahawks have been a rumored landing spot for the disgruntled Houston Texans pass-rusher. It was reported Saturday morning that the Texans and Seahawks were having Clowney trade dialogue, and hours later FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported parameters had been agreed upon.
Here’s the latest.
While something certainly could go awry during the physical process, it appears Clowney to the Seahawks is gaining a significant amount of steam.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images