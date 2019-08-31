Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are some I’s to dot and T’s still to cross, but it appears Jadeveon Clowney is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

For a while now, the Seattle Seahawks have been a rumored landing spot for the disgruntled Houston Texans pass-rusher. It was reported Saturday morning that the Texans and Seahawks were having Clowney trade dialogue, and hours later FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported parameters had been agreed upon.

Here’s the latest.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

While something certainly could go awry during the physical process, it appears Clowney to the Seahawks is gaining a significant amount of steam.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images