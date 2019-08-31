Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems all but certain Jadeveon Clowney will be traded by the Houston Texans, and the NFC looks like it might end up being the destination.

The star pass-rusher was hit with the franchise tag this offseason, which he has yet to sign. The relationship between the two sides seems irreconcilable, and a trade appears to be the only step. Clowney has been linked to the Miami Dolphins, but that doesn’t look like it will happen, both due to the Dolphins’ unwillingness to trade Laremy Tunsil and Clowney being “adamant” he doesn’t play there.

And on Saturday morning, The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson indicated the Texans are having trade discussions with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks and Texans having dialogue with trade discussions involving Jadeveon Clowney, according to NFL sources. Clowney prefers Seattle or Philadelphia. Texans need offensive line help. Seahawks also have extra second-round pick from Frank Clark trade, also Jarran Reed suspended — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2019

The Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have been Clowney’s preference for a little while now.

It is expected to be a busy day in the NFL as teams trim their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. ET, and a Clowney trade certainly would add to the afternoon’s intrigue.

