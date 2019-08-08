Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angeles will open a four-game series Thursday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, following the suspension of Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals, will turn to struggling ace Chris Sale as they continue their search for consistency. The Angels will counter with lefty Dillon Peters.

As for the lineups, Sam Travis will bat fifth and play first base while Michael Chavis will hit seventh and play second, one night after both players sat on the bench. Sandy Leon will bat eighth and handle the catching duties for Sale.

The Angels, meanwhile, are led Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who will bat second and third, respectively. Thursday night’s game will be Ohtani’s first at Fenway Park.

Some guy named Albert Pujols will bat fifth and play first base for Los Angeles.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-56)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Chavis, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (5-11, 4.68 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (56-59)

David Fletcher, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Kole Calhoun, RF

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Wilfredo Tovar, SS

Max Stassi, C

Dillon Peters, LHP (2-0, 3.20 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images