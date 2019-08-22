Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was not how the Red Sox expected their series to go with the Phillies.

After losing 3-2 on Tuesday night, Boston took an early 2-0 lead but squandered it in the fifth to get swept by Philadelphia 5-2 on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello got through four innings without issue before a three-run fifth ended his night and now is 11-10 on the season with a 5.49 ERA.

The Red Sox collected eight hits, left the bases loaded in the fourth and had runners in scoring position in the eighth, but never could take advantage.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 67-62, while the Phillies climbed to 66-60.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugh.

The Red Sox had two ample opportunity to take the lead or tie the game and were unable to do so.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello made easy work of Philadelphia, tossing four innings of one-hit ball, before running into a bit of trouble in the fifth.

Cesar Hernandez led off the frame with a double and was able to score on a wild pitch by Porcello followed by an error by Rafael Devers to bring the Phillies within one.

Bryce Harper put his team in the lead when he blasted a two-run shot into the Green Monster to give the Philadelphia a 3-2 edge.

— Porcello got the final two outs of the inning, but his night was over after five innings, 100 pitches, three hits and as many earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.

— Ryan Brasier got the ball for the sixth and put two men on but was able to get out of the jam. He also had two strikeouts.

— Andrew Cashner gave up a two-out, RBI-triple to extend the Phillies’ lead to 4-2 in the seventh.

— Darwinzon Hernandez had two strikeouts in a hitless eighth.

— Brandon Workman was called for a two-out balk that proved to be costly when Rhys Hoskins was awarded second and driven in by Corey Dickerson with an RBI single to give the Phillies a 5-2 edge in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

Boston quickly got to Phillies starter Drew Smyly in the first when Mookie Betts (1-for-5) doubled and was driven in by Devers (1-for-4) to make it 1-0.

Stop us if you've heard this before: Rafael Devers doubles and gives the #RedSox the lead! 💪 pic.twitter.com/wEyKxp8oIz — NESN (@NESN) August 21, 2019

— Jackie Bradley Jr. (1-for-4) doubled the lead the following frame with a solo shot that went just over the Red Sox’s bullpen.

JBJ has four homers in his last seven games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FDy6dmBi8H — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2019

— The Red Sox left the bases loaded in the fourth and had runners in scoring position in the eighth, but never amassed more than the two runs they plated through the first two innings.

— Christian Vazquez led the way with two hits, while every other Boston batter, with the exception of Marco Hernandez (0-for-2) and Xander Bogaerts (0-for-4) had one.

— Chris Owings also went hitless in his lone pinch-hit appearance.

TWEET OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

The Red Sox resume their suspended game with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The game originally took place Aug. 7 but was suspended in the 10th inning with Josh Taylor on the mound with a 2-1 count on Meibrys Viloria. First pitch to resume the contest is at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images