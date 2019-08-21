Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t the Red Sox’s worst game of the season, but it wasn’t the best, either.

Boston’s five-game win streak came to an end Tuesday with a 3-2 loss in Game 1 of their two-game set against the Phillies at Fenway Park. The Red Sox’s bats remained relatively quiet, collecting just six hits throughout the evening.

The Sox’s bullpen, on the other hand, was relatively solid in the series opener, giving up just one hit and no runs through 5 2/3 innings pitched. Brian Johnson filled Chris Sale’s slot in Boston’s starting rotation, lasting 3 2/3 innings in his three-run outing.

The Red Sox fall to 67-60 with the loss while the Phillies climb to 65-60.

Here’s how it all went down:

WORD OF THE GAME

Sigh.

This season just isn’t panning out the way Red Sox Nation hoped it would.

ON THE BUMP

— Johnson’s night didn’t get off to the smoothest start.

After allowing two of the first three batters of the first inning to reach, the southpaw gave up a two-run double to Jean Segura to put the Sox in an early 2-0 hole. Scott Kingery made it 3-0 Phillies with a single lined to left field. Johnson gave up another single before getting out of the inning, facing eight batters along the way.

Johnson settled down through the next three innings, allowing just one baserunner in each. He ended his night after 3 2/3 innings pitched, giving up three runs (all earned) off six hits on top of two walks and four strikeouts.

— Marcus Walden got the Sox out of the fourth unscathed, despite allowing a single to the first batter he faced. He returned to the mound for a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

— Josh Taylor tossed a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the sixth.

— Ryan Brasier sat all three batters in order in the seventh.

— Darwinzon Hernandez pitched a hitless eighth.

— Matt Barnes took over in the ninth. Despite allowing runners to reach first and second with two out, managed to escape the inning with no damage.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Jackie Bradley put Boston on the board in the third with a two-run jack into the Red Sox’s bullpen, cutting the Phillies’ three-run lead to one.

— Boston’s top five batters went hitless through the first five innings. But Mookie Betts changed that with a single to left to leadoff the bottom of the sixth.

— Xander Bogaerts gave Sox fans hope in the ninth with a leadoff double off the Green Monster, but was thrown out at third on a Chris Owings pinch-hit single.

— Four players in Boston’s starting lineup with hitless: Brock Holt, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi. Sam Travis, who eventually pinch-hit for Holt, also went hitless. This also marks the end of Devers’ eight-game hit streak.

— Boston batters struck out eight times.

— The Red Sox stranded three runners on base.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Precious.

Each starting Red Sox positional player walks out onto the field with a Jimmy Fund patient. Awesome stuff 👍 👏 pic.twitter.com/RGu5ctUebN — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 20, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will close out their brief two-game set against the Phillies on Wednesday, with Rick Porcello scheduled to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images