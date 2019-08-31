Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox barely grabbed a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, and it was Mookie Betts who made it possible.

Twice the Sox star homered, once to lead off the game and the other in the 15th inning, which proved to be the game-winner in the 7-6 victory.

When Betts launched his first dinger it was about 10:10 p.m. ET, or 7:10 p.m. local time His game-winner was at about 3:20 a.m. ET, 12:20 a.m. local time.

With that in mind, Betts couldn’t help but crack a dad joke about his first homer when speaking postgame.

“It felt like yesterday,” Betts said, via The Boston Globe. “I guess it kind of was yesterday.”

We’re not so sure this intentionally was a joke, but it ended up being one nevertheless.

Besides, Betts indeed did become a father this past offseason, so he’s had some chances to load up the dad joke chamber.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images