Since nearly sweeping the New York Yankees last week, the Boston Red Sox have taken a turn for the worse.

The Red Sox are riding a five-game losing streak and can’t seem to string anything together to pull out a win. Boston is averaging 4.4 runs per game over that span while collectively batting .264, and although the offense could be better, the starting pitching has been the bigger issue. Red Sox starters own an 8.46 ERA over the course of the losing streak, while the bullpen has posted a 3.84 mark.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images