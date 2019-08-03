Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had much success against the top teams in the American League East teams this season.

Boston is 10-17 against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and will need to play better against those clubs if it hopes to make the playoffs. The Red Sox’s pitching against their division foes has been the biggest issue. The team’s starters own a 5.24 ERA against the Yankees and Rays while the bullpen has a 5.87 ERA.

To hear more about how the Red Sox have faired against their AL East counterparts, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

