A ninth-inning brawl between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds has resulted in eight suspensions.

Six players and both managers have been suspended for their role in Tuesday night’s fight. Here’s how it all breaks down, according to Major League Baseball:

— Pirates pitcher Keona Kela (10 games) has been suspended for purposely throwing a pitch near Derek Dietrich’s head “and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident.”

— Reds reliever Amir Garrett (eight games) has been suspended “for inciting the bench-clearing incident” by running toward the Pirates’ bench “and throwing a punch.”

— Reds manager David Bell (six games) has been suspended for a number of reasons. On top of returning to the field for the brawl following his eighth-inning ejection, the league has suspended for “escalating the incident with his aggressive actions,” the Reds’ “intentional pitch” at Starling Marte and “his numerous ejections this season.” (He’s now been ejected eight times in 2019.)

— Pirates infielder José Osuna (five games) has been suspended “for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.”

— Reds pitcher Jared Hughes (three games) has been suspended “for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte” in the ninth inning.

— Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick (three games) has been suspended “for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.”

— Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig (three games) has been suspended “for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning incident The incident occurred moments after Puig had been traded to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal.

— Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (two games) has been suspended for Pittsburgh’s conduct during the brawl and for “multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich this season.”

That’s a lot to sort through.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images