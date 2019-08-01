Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics added a group of high-character prospects at the 2019 NBA Draft, and they’re living up to their respective reputations.

Carsen Edwards was taken with the No. 33 overall selection as a high-scoring, hard-working point guard out of Purdue University. He showcased his skillset in Las Vegas, leading Boston’s summer league squad in scoring with 19.4 points per game.

It doesn’t look like he’s content though, as he’s working out pretty vigorously while preparing for training camp. Videographer Corey Porter was with the point guard at the Auerbach Center on Wednesday to catch some footage of his most recent workout.

Check it out:

(You can watch the video here if you have trouble viewing the video above.)

Edwards recently signed a four-year guaranteed contract with the Celtics.

