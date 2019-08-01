Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts soon will run his way into an illustrious group.

The next time the Boston Red Sox scores a run, he’ll pass the 100-runs scored mark for the fourth consecutive season, joining seven legendary or once-hallowed players in doing so, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long.

“Wade Boggs (7 consecutive seasons with 100-plus runs scored), Johnny Pesky (5), Jimmie Foxx (5), Ted Williams (4 & 4), Dom DiMaggio (4), Nomar Garciaparra (4), and Johnny Damon (4).”

David Ortiz was the last Red Sox player to score 100-plus runs in three consecutive seasons, having done so each season between 2005 and 2007.

Betts leads Major League Baseball with 99 runs scored in 2019. He led the majors in runs last season and is in fine position repeat the feat this year.

The Red Sox and their fans have come to expect nothing less from the run-scoring machine Betts has become.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images