It’s clear Boston Celtics fans love Tacko Fall. What isn’t so clear is the 7-foot-7 big man’s NBA future.

Yes, he signed an exhibit 10 deal with Boston following summer league, which means he’ll enter training camp competing for the team’s 15th and final roster spot. Unfortunately for C’s fans, that means there’s a chance the UCF product doesn’t make the team, but according to his agent, that wouldn’t hinder his NBA career.

“If the Celtics release him, I don’t think he goes unclaimed,” said Haynes, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “I think somebody will take a shot on him because he’s done enough to show he can find a place in the NBA. I’m really hopeful that it’s Boston. I hope they find a way, and they do have a vision for him.”

Fall would provide Boston with an extremely unique skillset off the bench, which certainly is part of the appeal for coaching staffs looking to add the center to their roster. And from an organizational perspective, Fall brings a marketability that most players don’t possess. Watching 10 minutes of a Celtics summer league would quickly lead you to that conclusion.

He got off on the right foot in Las Vegas, but time will tell if that continues later this summer at the Auerbach Center.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images