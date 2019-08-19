Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Carroll has great respect for Tom Brady, but his admiration for the New England Patriots quarterback goes beyond football.

Brady’s passion for football is matched by his dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle, which very well might allow the six-time Super Bowl champion to play into his mid-40s. Plenty of Brady’s teammates have taken note of his training and nutrition tips, and it appears the Seattle Seahawks coach has as well.

“Tom’s one of my heroes in the fact that he’s taken a cutting-edge approach to nutrition and wellbeing,” Carroll told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “It just shows you you can feel OK. If we keep eating the way we eat and we keep going the way we go, then you’re not gonna feel good. You gotta work at it… We are eating our way into discomfort and there are plenty of ways to cut down the soreness and the aching and the inflammation, but we gotta work at it. I think that’s what’s changed. I don’t feel old at all. I’m ready to go. I’m cranked every day. I’m enjoying the heck out of it and hopefully, we’ll just keep on rolling.”

It’s easy to forget Carroll is nearing 70 years of age, as the Seahawks coach never has a shortage of energy on the sidelines. While this simply is due in part to Carroll’s lively personality, it’s clear Brady’s health regimen has given the longtime coach somewhat of a new lease on life.

But despite Brady being one of Carroll’s “heroes,” one has to imagine he’s still a little bitter about the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots.

